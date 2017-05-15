Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home invasion

A man was fatally shot Sunday evening during a home invasion in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

The victim was short shortly before 7 p.m. at a home on Donovan Street near North Pine Hills Road and North Lane, Orlando police Sgt. Wanda Miglio said.

It’s believed that the gunmen fled the home in a vehicle, Miglio said.

Investigators said it’s unknown if the intruders knew the victim.

Police didn’t specify what led up to the shooting.

The victim’s identity wasn’t released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.