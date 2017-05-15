Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
73°
H 89
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
73°
Clear
H 89° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 89° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 89° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 89° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home invasion
Close

Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home invasion

Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home invasion

Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home invasion

By: Jason Kelly News | WFTV
Updated:
ORLANDO, Fla. - 

A man was fatally shot Sunday evening during a home invasion in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

The victim was short shortly before 7 p.m. at a home on Donovan Street near North Pine Hills Road and North Lane, Orlando police Sgt. Wanda Miglio said.

It’s believed that the gunmen fled the home in a vehicle, Miglio said.

Investigators said it’s unknown if the intruders knew the victim.

Police didn’t specify what led up to the shooting.

The victim’s identity wasn’t released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • New polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of James Comey firing 
    New polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of James Comey firing 
    Two new polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. In an NBC News poll released Sunday morning, only 29 percent approve of the firing, while 38 percent disapprove. A Gallup poll released on Friday found 39 percent of Americans approved of Comey’s dismissal, while 46 percent disapproved. >> Read more trending news By a 46-to-36 percent margin in the NBC poll, Americans think Trump fired Comey “to slow down the FBI investigation into Russia’s involvement in the last presidential election and possible connections to the Trump campaign and Administration.” Still, Trump’s overall approval rating is virtually unchanged in the NBC poll from last month, with 39 percent approving and 54 percent disapproving of the job the part-time Palm Beacher is doing as president. >> Related: Comey’s firing not the first time FBI director dismissed by president Gallup on Friday showed Trump with a 40 percent approval rating compared to a 55 percent disapproval rating. NBC’s poll of 800 adults was conducted Thursday through Saturday and has a 3.5 percent margin of error. Gallup’s poll of 1,013 adults was conducted Wednesday and Thursday and has a 4 percent margin of error. The latest RealClearPolitics.com average of all polls shows 41.5 percent approve of Trump’s performance, while 53.4 percent disapprove. The most Trump-friendly poll, Rasmussen Reports, found 45 percent approved and 55 percent disapproved in its first survey after Comey’s firing. In early May, Rasmussen found 49 percent of respondents approved and 51 percent disapproved of Trump’s job performance.  
  • 3 dead after chase ends in crash into lake
    3 dead after chase ends in crash into lake
    Three people are dead after a chase that ended with a crash into a lake in Clayton County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news Clayton County police confirmed to WSB-TV that three people died and one person escaped after the vehicle went into the lake off Flint River Road on Monday morning. Police said they could not say how many people were in the vehicle. The people in the vehicle committed “an offense” in Fayette County and were pursued into Clayton County, police said. – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • 7 things to know now: Cyberattack; Shelley Smith undergoing tests; Powers Boothe dies
    7 things to know now: Cyberattack; Shelley Smith undergoing tests; Powers Boothe dies
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Worldwide Cyberattack: A cyberattack launched on Friday made it to 150 countries over the weekend, curtailing operations in hospitals across England and disrupting Germany’s national railway. A cyber security researcher was able to cripple the attack, but computer experts are warning that other attacks could be coming. The “ransomware” attack, called “WannaCry,” began as an extortion scheme that included business and government agencies.  2. Clapper dismayed: James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, said American democracy is “under assault,” not only from Russia but from President Donald Trump. Clapper, speaking Sunday on CNN Sunday, expressed concern over the firing of FBI director James Comey. 3. Powers Boothe dies: Actor Powers Boothe, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of cult leader Jim Jones and played the villain in TV's 'Deadwood,' has died. Boothe, 68, also starred in the movies 'Tombstone,' ''Sin City' and 'The Avengers.' His publicists said the actor died of natural causes. 4. Missile launch: North Korea launched a “medium long-range” rocket capable of carrying a heavy nuclear warhead over the weekend. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, warned that the missile tested could reach the United States and that his country would continue to develop and test similar missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. 5. Miss USA: Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough, was crowned Miss USA on Sunday. McCullough, 25, is a chemist who works for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Miss New Jersey, Chhavi Verg, was named the runner-up. And one more ESPN reporter Shelley Smith tweeted “I’m good” Sunday night after she became ill after covering the Golden State Warrior-San Antonio Spurs playoff game. Smith was taken to the hospital and was being evaluated for a possible stroke. A Golden State team doctor helped Smith in the team’s locker room before she was transported to the hospital. In case you missed it
  • Orlando City Council to review medical marijuana dispensary ordinance
    Orlando City Council to review medical marijuana dispensary ordinance
    Orlando City Council members Monday will review a proposed ordinance that would cap the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in the city limits to seven.  The cap is part of the proposed land development code for dispensaries—which will also require that dispensaries be at least 1 mile away from each other. There are currently seven licensed dispensing organizations in the state, so the cap would allow each organization to have one Orlando dispensary. Knox Nursery, one of those seven organizations, has built a medical marijuana dispensary in Ivanhoe Village.  The Municipal Planning Board recommended at a meeting last April that the ordinance be approved.  Hospitals with more than 100 beds would be exempted from the requirements of the ordinance.  The City Council meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Monday.
  • Orlando resident to demand Confederate soldier statue removed from Lake Eola
    Orlando resident to demand Confederate soldier statue removed from Lake Eola
    An Orlando resident plans to attend Monday’s city council meeting to demand that a statue at Lake Eola be taken down. David Porter says the Confederate soldier statue on the east end of Lake Eola park represents white supremacy and he wants it removed within the next month. Porter is demanding the city of Orlando remove the statue before June 12, which has been declared Orlando United Day. The city of Orlando is planning a number of events on that day to commemorate the lives lost during the Pulse nightclub shooting last year. Porter says if the statue is still standing on Orlando United Day, then city officials are supporting racism. A similar effort to have the statue removed two years ago failed.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.