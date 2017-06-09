A 22-year-old man was critically injured late Thursday in a shooting at an apartment complex, the Sanford Police Department said.

The shooting was reported shortly before midnight in a parking lot at the Mariners Village Apartments on South Orlando Drive south of West Airport Boulevard, police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said.

Darren Darius Semprit was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in critical but stable condition after he was shot multiple times, Gillett said.

Police said two people fled from the shooting scene in a vehicle. When officers caught up with them, the pair ditched the car and ran away, investigators said.

Gillet said Sanford Airport Police arrested Mikel Gilcrist and Shedrick Knight on fleeing and eluding charges. They're both persons of interest in connection with the shooting, she said.

The shooting, which police said could be drug-related, remains under investigation.

No other details were given.