Officers with the Interlachen Police Department said they will not reopen an investigation into a man’s death after a Flagler County woman was just arrested for her current husband’s killing.

Dorothy Singer, 52, has been accused of shooting her husband Charles Singer to death and burying him in their Bushnell back yard, Flagler County deputies said.

Singer was arrested Wednesday and denied bail Thursday.

Dorothy Singer has been married three times, and all of her husbands of died.

Following her recent arrest, the Flagler County sheriff suggested the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reopen its investigation into one of Singer’s former husbands.

Ward Barnes, 39, died in 2011 from a drug overdose; it was ruled an accident, investigators said. There was no evidence of foul play, investigators said.

At the time, Singer told detectives that Barnes had a long history of alcoholism and took non-prescribed prescription pills.

The police chief for the Interlachen Police Department told Channel 9’s Julie Salomone that he looked again at the case Wednesday, but that he doesn’t see anything suspicious.

The police department and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office do not have details on her first husband’s death.

