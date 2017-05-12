Police investigating ‘suspicious' death of 3-month-old in Tavares

Police responded to Inn on the Green on East Burleigh Boulevard in Tavares Friday to a report of an unresponsive 3-month-old, officials said.

The incident was reported at about 5:30 p.m. and about an hour later the child was pronounced dead at Florida Hospital Waterman, the Tavares Police Department said.

Investigators said they were treating the death as suspicious.

Aubrey Dennison, who lives in the same building, said she was there when the child’s mother got there.

“What I actually saw was the mom come from work and she was in hysterics,” Dennison said. “She broke down and she was crying.”

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed on the child Saturday.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

No other details were immediately released.