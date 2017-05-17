The 53-year-old owner of a towing company was fatally shot Tuesday evening at his business near downtown after being confronted by the 35-year-old owner of an impounded car, the Orlando Police Department said.
Tremain Polk, of Winter Garden, shot Paul Gren shortly before 6 p.m. at the Tow Truck Co. at West Robinson Street and Beggs Avenue, Orlando police Lt. Jonathan Bigelow said.
Officers said they heard gunfire as they arrived to the tow yard, found Gren wounded and saw Polk running away with a gun, Bigelow said.
A witness told investigators that the dispute began when Polk started damaging vehicles at the business, police said.
Investigators said officers found Polk at the loading dock of a business on West Livingston Street, where he was arrested.
One of the drivers at the towing company told Channel 9 that he had towed the alleged gunman’s car earlier in the day.
Witnesses told Channel 9 that they heard several shots and then watched the suspect jump onto the roof of the business and continue shooting.
Gren was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Polk was booked into the Orange County Jail on first-degree murder and armed burglary charges. He's scheduled to face a judge at 1 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
