The crowds, bikes and vendors are gone from Leesburg Bikefest, but police are still busy investigating what they are calling a shootout between two biker gangs, the Kingsmen and the Outlaws.

Police said a fight escalated to gunfire and two people were hit.

David Donovan and Marc Knotts were each shot three times.

Photos: Two people from rival motorcycle clubs shot

Knotts was arrested in Ocala in 2013 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sources told Channel 9 that Knotts is the Ocala Outlaws' chapter president.

The men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified one of the two shooters. He is not facing charges because police believe that he fired back in self-defense.

The other gunman is still on the loose.

Investigators said they have surveillance video from a Citgo gas station, but they haven’t released it or said what it shows.

Although the shooting was about three miles from Bikefest, some vendors worry about next year’s event.

“I don’t get it. There’s too much craziness in the world,” said Daniel Doherty. “Makes us feel on edge.”

A man was fatally stabbed outside a Daytona Beach bar last month during a fight between suspected rival gangs.