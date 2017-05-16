An 8-year-old Jupiter Elementary School student was facing felony charges Monday after car burglaries in Palm Bay, police said.

The girl was walking from the park with two other, older children on May 5 when they allegedly decided to break into several vehicles, a Palm Bay arrest report said.

The three are accused of breaking into four vehicles.

According to the report, one of the victims showed police surveillance video of one of the break-ins.

The girl was identified as a suspect and initially told officers she was not the girl in the video, the report said.

Her mother confirmed to investigators that the girl in the video was her daughter, the report said.

She is facing charges of burglary and attempted theft.