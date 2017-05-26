Police: Fraud suspect in wig flees Orlando bank, gets shocked by Taser

A man and a woman who was wearing a wig, both suspected of fraud, fled from police Friday morning at a Bank of America branch, the Orlando Police Department said.

Officers were called to the drive-thru lane of the bank at South Goldenrod Road and Hoffner Avenue shortly after 10:15 a.m., Orlando police Sgt. Wanda Miglio said.

"The female suspect fled on foot from the vehicle when confronted by officers while still in the drive-thru," Wiglio said. "An officer chased the suspect on foot and deployed his ECD Taser."

The woman was captured in the parking lot, Miglio said.

"The passenger of the vehicle jumped into the driver's seat and fled in the vehicle," Miglio said. "He struck a pillar as he was fleeing."

Investigators said the man crashed into a sign in the parking lot and ran away. He remains at large, they said.

Police said someone called from a nearby business to report a shooting, but it turned out that the caller was witnessing the officer shock the fleeing woman.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other details were given.