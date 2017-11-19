A 65-year-old Florida woman was arrested and accused of murdering her husband and then hiding his duct-taped body behind a brick wall she built inside a closet.

Barbara Wozniak, of Shalimar, was charged with second-degree murder Friday night while she was already in the Okaloosa County jail on another charge of tampering with evidence.

Deputies made the discovery on Nov. 15 when they were called to Wozniak’s house on suspicion of a possible homicide, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and found a fake brick wall inside a closet under a stairway. After breaking through the wall, they found the body of 72-year-old Alfred Wozniak.

A tarp was wrapped around his body, and his wrists and feet were bound with duct tape, police said.

A medical examiner later said that a “projectile,” a bullet, had traveled through his skull.

Further investigations revealed that Barbara Wozniak on Nov. 10 had bought $130 in supplies from a Fort Walton Beach business. The items included a large tarp, plastic sheet, 20 pounds of repair mortar, Clorox and tape.

Meanwhile, according to investigators, her adult children told detectives that she confessed to shooting her husband. claiming she did so after he had tried to choke her.