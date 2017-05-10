A person who was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday crashed into a support pillar at a shopping center and died, the Casselberry Police Department said.

Gunfire was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a Big Lots at Semoran Boulevard and Howell Branch Road, Casselberry police Cmdr. Michael Schaefer said.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim’s vehicle fled from the rear of the 7-Eleven and crashed into a support pillar," Schaefer said. "Seminole County deputies were first on scene and began (performing) CPR on the driver, who ultimately succumbed to his gunshot injuries."

Detectives haven't released the victim's identity because relatives haven't been notified about the death, Schaefer said.

"Suspect information is forthcoming as possible leads are investigated," he said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.