Police: 2 die when car plows through Kissimmee strip mall
Close

By: Jason Kelly News | WFTV
Updated:
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - 

Two people died late Thursday when a car plowed into a strip mall, the Kissimmee Police Department said.

At least five people were in the vehicle when it crashed on West Vine Street east of North Thacker Avenue, Kissimmee police Lt. Christopher Succi said.

One passenger died at the scene and a second passenger died at a hospital, Succi said. Their identities weren't released.

Police didn't say at what time the crash was reported.

"They were just coming back from soccer practice," a friend of the victims told Channel 9. "They were just about to get home. It isn't that far away."

West Vine Street is closed from Phillip Street to North Forrest Avenue.

North Thacker Avenue is closed from West Oak Street to West Vine Street.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

The crash remains under investigation.

