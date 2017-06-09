Police: 1 critically injured in shooting at Sanford apartment complex

A person was critically injured late Thursday in a shooting at an apartment complex, the Sanford Police Department said.

The shooting was reported shortly before midnight in a parking lot at the Mariners Village Apartments on South Orlando Drive south of West Airport Boulevard, police said.

Investigators said the victim was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said two people fled from the shooting scene in a vehicle. When officers caught up with them, the people ditched the car and ran away, investigators said.

The pair was arrested, officials said.

The shooting, which police said could be drug-related, remains under investigation.

No other details were given.