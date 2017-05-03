Police: Cocoa man, 58, fatally struck while crossing road in Rockledge

A 58-year-old Cocoa man was fatally struck Tuesday evening by a car when he tripped while crossing a road, the Rockledge Police Department said.

Charles Evans was crossing Rockledge Boulevard at Hardee Lane at about 8:30 p.m. when he might have tripped in the center of the road near the median, Rockledge police Lt. Donna Seyferth said.

Investigators said Evans was struck in the southbound lane and died at the crash scene.

Marquiana Booker said she was driving home from church when she saw Evans get hit by a car.

"There was a man who I could tell was deceased," she said. "Stuff like this is so heavy."

Booker said she swerved, pulled over into a parking lot and ran to the crash scene.

"If I would have been changing a song or even turning my AC on -- anything like that -- I would have been the second person to run over him," Booker said.

The driver cooperated with officers and the investigation, Seyferth said.

No other details were given.