Police: Body dumped in ditch during theft of hearse

A body was dumped on the side of a rural road in Texas on Friday during the theft of a hearse, police said.
According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Department, Adam Crow, 27, of Brazos County and Tanya Albrecht, 28, of Bryan are both charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the Bryan-College Station Eagle reported.
Albrecht is also charged with abuse of a corpse, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, the Eagle reported.
Brazos County Chief Deputy W. James Stewart tweeted a picture of a gurney, saying the body was ditched in rural Brazos County.
KBTX reported that the hearse was stolen from a convenience store parking lot where the funeral home employee briefly parked the hearse.
True story...hearse stolen in Bryan with body inside, then body dumped in the county! pic.twitter.com/X7CMij5AlQ— W. James Stewart (@ChiefDeputyBCSO) May 19, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself