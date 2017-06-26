Police: 3 arrested for lewd behavior at Palm Bay park

Three people were arrested last week in a special operation targeting Palm Bay Parks.

Operation Safe Parks yielded three arrests for lewd and lascivious behavior at AIS Trail Park on Hickory Avenue on Thursday, police said.

"This type of behavior in our parks is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Palm Bay police Chief James Rogers.

The increased patrols in area parks also led to the arrests of juveniles accused of breaking into cars.

AIS Trail Park is where @PalmBayPD arrested 3 for lewd & lascivious behavior. It's a secluded area with a dock & hiking trails

"Our Youth Services Unit this summer is made up of five officers and has already completed over 130 juvenile probation checks, recovered five missing or runaway youths and made 29 arrests," said Sgt. Clifton Graves.

Police did not identify the suspects in the lewd and lascivious cases.