Police arrest man who burned flag outside Virginia home

A Virginia man caught on video burning an American flag hanging outside a home in Richmond has surrendered to police, WTVR reported.

Andrew Rosas, 26, turned himself in to police Wednesday night. He was charged with arson, WTVR reported.

James Tanner said the cam on his front porch caught the flag being burned, police said.

“This is vandalism and you have somebody that totally disregards the safety of the people around there,” Tanner told WTVR. “It also totally disregards what the flag represents.”

In Virginia, burning a flag with malicious intent can result in a misdemeanor criminal charge, WTVR reported.