One mile of Highway A1A was closed Monday morning because an armed suicidal man barricaded himself in a condominium, the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety said.

An officer heard the 36-year-old man shouting at about 5:30 a.m. at a condominium on Sea Oats Circle near South Atlantic Avenue, public safety director Stephan Dembinsky said.

Police said officers approached the man, with whom they were communicating through a window, but decided to back up and keep a safe distance. Nearby homes were evacuated.

Investigators said the man brandished an assault rifle.

"He hasn't done anything," Dembinsky said. "He never threatened anyone with the rifle, he just showed us it. But that brings us to as high an alert as we can get."

Officers are trying to convince him to peacefully surrender the condo.

The regional swat team has been out here since 6am trying to get the man to surrender pic.twitter.com/TzLV9l7mUf — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) May 22, 2017

Police said they have been called to the home in the past for similar incidents.

The beach in the area remains open.

