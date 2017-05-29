Play it fire-safe this Memorial Day 

The fire danger index is high across Central Florida and as revelers head to the beach or fire up that grill the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam is urging residents to use caution.

Putnam tells News 96.5 FM that while many regions of the state received rain this past week, the risk of wildfire continues.

Monday there were about two dozen fires burning across Central Florida.

One fire actually re-ignited on the Orange and Brevard County line where more than 500 acres have burned.

Another fire was sparked by a Space X rocket fire test early Sunday afternoon.

In Marion County, where fire conditions are moderate, a small brush fire started from the heat from a broken-down car.

And keep in mind most of Central Florida is under a burn ban.

Close Burn Ban

The following are tips to keep your Memorial Day fire free: