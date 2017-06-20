Plans in works for major expansion of Orange County Convention Center

It's the home of MegaCon, sports championships and more than 200 other events every year, and now big changes could be coming to the Orange County Convention Center.

The plans for multiple expansions were laid out Tuesday for Orange County commissioners.

Supporters said the changes could bring in a lot of new business since there are hundreds of companies on waiting lists to get into conventions.

Orange County's missing out on $ from 100s of companies on convention wait-lists. How much a HUGE expansion will cost taxpayers - @WFTV at 4 pic.twitter.com/wb8Yp196bp — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 20, 2017

“We have a waiting list for the first time in our history,” said Bill Carteaux, the CEO of Plastics Industry Association and a client of the convention center.

He was one of many clients at the meeting who begged for an expansion.

“We see this as a privilege. We have to take your advice,” said Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs.

Leaders at the convention center said the demand for big events is so high, they need more space for business that Orange County is missing out on.

The convention center wants the county to spend about $465 million on two projects: a grand concourse and a multipurpose venue that would be added to the north-south building.

People who come to the convention center and park on the back side have to walk 1,000 feet to the front.

“Without these expansions, we can’t grow,” said Carteaux.

He said his annual show was sold out 14 months in advance.

The grand concourse would provide a new entrance and extra space.

"Much-needed meeting room space, as well as ballroom space, and enhance our attendee experience when they come to our facility,” said Carla Bell Johnson, the strategic planning director for the convention center.

The 200,000 square-foot multipurpose venue would provide a large space for general sessions of up to 20,000 additional guests.

"It will be a very flexible space that can accommodate an extension of our exhibit floor, which, in many cases, our shows have outgrown,” said Bell Johnson.

Orange County is competing with several other convention centers, from the Pacific to the Atlantic coasts, for national and international events.

Eight cities currently have expansion projects in the works.

"So, we keep our eyes on that, but we plan specifically for what works for us strategically,” Bell Johnson said.