Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
77°
H 84
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
77°
Overcast
H 84° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 84° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 84° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 85° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Plane forced to make emergency landing along Florida highway
Close

Plane forced to make emergency landing along Florida highway

Plane forced to make emergency landing along Florida highway
Photo Credit: m-gucci/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plane forced to make emergency landing along Florida highway

By: Ryan DiPentima Palm Beach Post Staff Writer
Photo Credit: m-gucci/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing along a Florida highway on Monday morning.

>> Read more trending news

The pilot told Federal Aviation Administration officials that his Grumman American AA5B lost power, forcing him to make an emergency landing on Alligator Alley, a tollway that connects the two coasts of Florida, at 10:30 a.m., according to WPLG.

The plane, which was only carrying the pilot, came to rest in a grassy median along the highway in Collier County, just west of Broward County. No injuries were reported.

The plane’s registration indicates that it belongs to William McKay, of Seminole County, according to WPLG.


Read more at WPLG.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Orlando strong: People turn to social media to remember Pulse 
    Orlando strong: People turn to social media to remember Pulse 
    Social media has lit up with tributes and remembrances to the 49 victims killed in the Pulse nightclub slaughter one year ago Monday. >> Read more trending news Here are some of the comments, memorials and more posted on Twitter and Facebook:  Read more here.
  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify publicly Tuesday in a hearing before one of the congressional committees tasked with investigating alleged Russian meddling in November’s presidential election, the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence announced Monday. >> Read more trending news  
  • Court upholds order blocking parts of Trump's revised travel ban
    Court upholds order blocking parts of Trump's revised travel ban
    A federal appeals court on Monday declined to lift an injunction that blocks part of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban. >> Read more trending news
  • Pulse: One year later, Orlando remembers
    Pulse: One year later, Orlando remembers
    Orlando residents gathered at the Pulse nightclub early Monday for a memorial in honor of the 49 people who were killed in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history one year ago. >> Read more trending news Survivors and victims' relatives were invited to enter the fenced-in space surrounding the shuttered venue shortly after 2 a.m. -- marking one year since the moment the attack began -- as victims' names were read aloud. The early start time didn't keep mourners from returning to the place where so many lost friends and relatives. 'No matter how dark the night, the sun is always going to shine,' Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told victims' family members during a private ceremony. Jim McDermott, a friend of one of the victims, was among those who returned to the club Monday. >> Related: 2016 deadliest year ever for LGBTQ community, new report finds 'It is 2 a.m. in the morning, and look at how many people are here to show compassion and love,' McDermott said. 'Our focus now is to make sure that the survivors and the people (who continue) to need medical help and treatment and psychological care and all of those other things continue to get it. People dressed in white angel costumes surrounded the club Monday. Marie Cobbs attended the ceremony with her sister, who's still trying to cope after losing her son, Anthony Disla, in the shooting. 'How can one man, one person kill so many people?' Cobbs said. Consolation is what drew so many to the club Monday. 'The one silver lining that we can find in all of this is the amount of love and the amount of care that everybody has for each other,' Viviana Torche said.  'Not just Orlando, but the entire world.' >> Related: First responders recognized for Pulse nightclub attack response
  • Maryland, DC sue Trump, accuse president of profiting from office
    Maryland, DC sue Trump, accuse president of profiting from office
    The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia on Monday sued President Donald Trump, accusing the commander-in-chief of violating a constitutional anti-corruption clause that bars him from accepting money from foreign governments, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news According to a copy of the suit obtained by The Washington Post, the president is accused of “unprecedented constitutional violations” due to his ownership of a “global business empire.” An attorney for Trump said in January that the president was resigning from the Trump Organization and handing leadership over to his sons to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. The suit, which was filed Monday morning in federal court in Maryland, claims Trump is in violation of the Constitution’s foreign and domestic emoluments clause, which bars anyone “holding any office of profit or trust” from accepting “any present, emolument, office or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince or foreign state.” Among other things, officials pointed to state-funded stays and events at Trump hotels by officials of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Georgia. “Never before has a president acted with such disregard for this constitutional prescription,” the suit said. The Republican National Committee in a statement called the lawsuit “absurd.” “The actions of the attorneys general represent the kind of partisan grandstanding voters across the country have come to despise,” RNC spokeswoman Lindsay Jancek said. “The American people elected President Trump to lead this country, and it is time Democrats end their efforts to delegitimize his presidency.” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl A. Racine, both Democrats told The Post they planned to ask for copies of Trump’s personal tax returns as part of discovery, a release that Trump has adamantly and consistently pushed against. They asked for an injunction barring Trump from accepting foreign money. The lawsuit is the first of its kind brought by government entities, according to The Post. It is at least the third filed by groups and businesses worried that Trump might be profiting personally from his presidency. A suit similar to the one expected from Maryland and D.C. was filed in January by government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, CNN reported. A Washington wine bar filed suit against Trump and his Trump International hotel in March, claiming that the president got an unfair business advantage because of the president’s association with the business, according to The New York Times. In a 70-page brief Friday, the Justice Department asked a judge to dismiss the case filed by CREW, arguing that the emoluments clause doesn’t apply to “fair-market commercial transactions” such as those paid to stay at Trump hotels or play at Trump golf clubs, Bloomberg reported.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.