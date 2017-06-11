Plane crashes on car in Polk County church parking lot

A plane crashed on a vehicle outside a church Sunday morning in Bartow, Polk County firefighters said.

The small plane crashed into the car in the parking lot of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church shortly after noon.

The pilot of the single-engine aircraft was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, firefighters said.

The pastor of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church said he and his church were in the middle of worship when they heard a loud bang.

WATCH: Pilot dies in plane crash at Orlando-Sanford International Airport

A member of the congregation went outside and said a plane had crashed in the parking lot.

Two registered nurses in the congregation, Priscilla Sykes and Queen Morris, rushed out to assist the man in the aircraft.

They helped him until Polk County Fire Rescue arrived to take over emergency medical care.

No word yet on what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is taking over the investigation of the crash.



