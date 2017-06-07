Pilot hits alligator while landing plane at Orlando Executive Airport

Only in Florida: A pilot fatally struck an alligator last week while landing a plane at Orlando Executive Airport.

The pilot said his plane hit the gator, but he wouldn't provide further details because he said the Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the incident.

Another pilot, Brad Pierce, posted a photo on Facebook, calling the incident "one of the craziest things I've ever seen in all my years in aviation."

Read: Police respond to suspicious vehicle at Orlando International Airport

Watch: Horse attacks gator in Florida state park near Gainesville

Pierce said in the post, which has been shared almost 2,000 times, that a pilot was crossing a runway when an 11-foot gator jumped up and struck the wing of his Navajo as he was landing.

"The gator was killed instantly, and the aircraft sustained damage to the wing," Pierce said.

Interactive map: Removal of nuisance alligators during 2016

Watch 9 facts about alligators below:

Watch: Big gator strolls through Florida park looking for mate

The airport is bordered by Lake Underhill and Lake Barton.

Channel 9's Jeff Levkulich is gathering more details. Watch his report on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.

Read: PETA offers $5K reward in attack on gator