People inside the Orlando International Airport during Tuesday evening's incident with a gunman posted about the experience on social media.

Twitter user @InStaczWeTrust posted video of police officers inside the terminal, taking cover behind columns.

Instagram user @proudfather86 posted his flight was delayed 3 hours because of the incident.

When your flight gets delayed 3 hours cause of a gunman. Thank God everything is under control. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by Elvis (@proudfather86) on May 30, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

One passenger posted a picture of an officer armed with a gun.

Three police officers with guns drawn at Orlando airport (@MCO) on level 1A. pic.twitter.com/F3LhfCe8EX — Carlos R. Munoz (@ReadCarlos) May 31, 2017

People on their way to the airport were stuck in traffic once the roads closed.

@foxnews Gunman in rental car building at Orlando international airport pic.twitter.com/O0npIA9clC — Tiffany Lauren (@TiffanyLaurenn) May 31, 2017

This is a developing story; please check back for updates