People inside the Orlando International Airport during Tuesday evening's incident with a gunman posted about the experience on social media.
READ: Updates about the gunman inside OIA
Twitter user @InStaczWeTrust posted video of police officers inside the terminal, taking cover behind columns.
Currently @ MCO pic.twitter.com/vyGF4o0ZoJ— Stackz (@InStackzWeTrust) May 31, 2017
READ: Update on OIA operations
Instagram user @proudfather86 posted his flight was delayed 3 hours because of the incident.
One passenger posted a picture of an officer armed with a gun.
Three police officers with guns drawn at Orlando airport (@MCO) on level 1A. pic.twitter.com/F3LhfCe8EX— Carlos R. Munoz (@ReadCarlos) May 31, 2017
People on their way to the airport were stuck in traffic once the roads closed.
@foxnews Gunman in rental car building at Orlando international airport pic.twitter.com/O0npIA9clC— Tiffany Lauren (@TiffanyLaurenn) May 31, 2017
This is a developing story; please check back for updates and download the WFTV news app for up to the minute information.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself