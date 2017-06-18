Patient who took trooper's gun, shot nurse at Ocala hospital charged

A man brought to an Ocala hospital by the Florida Highway Patrol got a hold of a trooper's gun and shot a nurse Saturday afternoon, troopers said.

FHP, Ocala police, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to the shooting at West Marion Community Hospital at 4600 Southwest 46th Court at 3 p.m.

Troopers said a nurse was shot by Jason Gignac, 38 of Summerfield, who got a hold of a trooper's gun.

"A struggle ensued, and a division firearm was discharged by the perpetrator," said Pat Riordan, FHP spokesman.

Though the nurse was shot in the leg, Ocala firefighters were cleared from the scene when they arrived, firefighters said.

FHP said the nurse is in stable condition.

Troopers brought Gignac to the hospital after he said he needed to go when troopers approached him walking on I-75.

An FHP spokesman said troopers had two encounters with Gignac before taking him to the hospital.

Gignac was in the process of being discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment, and in the process of being arrested by troopers for failing to obey, when he got hold of the gun.

"In the process of this struggle and taking the suspect into custody, three troopers sustained minor injures," said Riordan.

Gignac is being held at the Marion County jail on counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and resisting arrest without violence.

FHP is conducting an internal review of the incident, Riordan said.

