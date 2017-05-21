CHRISTMAS, Fla. - Parishioners at the Christmas Church of God are grieving the loss of two congregation members killed in a head-on collision near Bithlo Saturday evening.
"Everybody is in bad shape," said Oliver Jones, assistant pastor.
Troopers said Linda and Dylon McCormick, 69 and 13, were killed when a BMW being driven aggressively went into the center median of State Road 50 and overturned on top of their pickup truck.
Carl and Teddy McCormick, 74 and 73, were injured in the crash, troopers said, and transported to Orange County Regional Medical Center as trauma alerts.
The identity of the 45-year-old BMW driver, who also died, has not been released.
Linda sang in the choir at Christmas Church of God.
Anna Johnson, Linda's next door neighbor, said love was the fuel that kept Linda going and giving was the product of their family.
"She loved life, and she loved people," said Johnson. "They were always giving. They always had an open door. They always had a cup of coffee."
Tell us about yourself