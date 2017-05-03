A Maryland couple who drew outrage for the YouTube videos of their cruel "pranks" on their kids have lost custody of two of the children to their biological mother.

Emergency custody was granted to the children's mother after the most recent video posted last month by Mike and Heather Martin, who are father and stepmother to 9-year-old Cody and 12-year-old Emma.

Three of Heather's children also live with them. In the since-pulled video on Mike's YouTube channel, DaddyOFive, Mike and Heather pour ink on the carpet, and then call Cody over and scream and curse at him, accusing him of spilling the ink, causing the boy frantically deny it and burst into tears.

After the video drew attention and went viral, a petition was started calling on Child Protective Services to investigate.

The Martins at first defended their pranks as harmless, saying the kids enjoyed appearing in them.

But the Martins have since apologized, with Heather saying in a video, "This has been the absolute worst week of our life and we realize we have made some terrible parenting decisions." (New York Post)

(app users can see video here)

