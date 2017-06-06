Parents step in to help teens after father killed in Forsyth shooting

Two woman have stepped in to help the teenagers left orphaned after their father was gunned down by a disgruntled former employee at an Orange County business.

Kevin Clark, 53, was one of five people killed at Fiamma Inc. when gunman John Neumann Jr., 45, stormed into the business and opened fire before shooting himself, deputies said.

When Aida Campbell heard about Monday’s shooting, two questions popped into her mind.

Photos: Victims of the Forsyth shooting

“How do we help the family? What do we do?” she said.

She and cheerleading coach Robin Neill got a couple of other parents together to take care of Clark’s children until family arrived from out of town.

Campbell is the president of Lake Howell Pop Warner in Oviedo.

Clark’s two children spent nearly a decade with Lake Howell.

His son played football and his daughter was a cheerleader.

“Any time the kids needed him, any time any of us needed him,” Neill said. “We always called him the best cheer dad. He was always there.”

Campbell said Clark constantly made time for his children.

“He was wonderful. He was kind. He was always there,” she said. “He’s that dad who wanted to learn how to do the French braid. He wanted to learn how to do the ponytail so she wasn’t left out.”

Clark was a single dad and had celebrated his son’s high school graduation the night before the shooting.