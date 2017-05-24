BAY LAKE, Fla. - "Avatar" director James Cameron and Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger dedicated Pandora, a land themed after the film, during a Wednesday morning ceremony at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Walt Disney World's newest attraction, which will officially open to visitors Saturday, features scenery based off of the film, including bioluminescent rainforests and boat rides down the movie's Na’vi river.
Park visitors will be made to feel as if they're walking among floating mountains and soaring on the back of a flying "banshee."
Cameron called the land a dream come true.
