The Palm Bay City Council voted Thursday to launch a full-scale investigation into alleged misappropriation of state and federal grant funds by a former official.

In a video played during Thursday’s meeting, city attorney Andrew Lannon called what former growth management director, Stuart Buchanan, allegedly did was “a gross abuse of power.”

“(Housing and Urban Development) staff informed me that Mr. Buchanan acted in gross neglect of his duties over an extended period of time,” Lannon said in the video. “Over months and months.”

Buchanan resigned last week after it was revealed that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was investigating possible fraud and misappropriation of funds.

Lannon said HUD officials claimed Buchanan knowingly submitted a false annual report on behalf of the city.

“There is at least one instance of fraud involving the U.S. government that the city has been made aware of in which Mr. Buchanan misrepresented city programs and falsified documents,” the city said in a written statement.

A full report on the investigation is expected to be brought before the city council within the next three months.