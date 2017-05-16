Osceola County community fed up with water issues

At Rolling Hills Estates in Osceola County, the front lawns could use some help.

“We’ve already lost a lot in our community,” said resident Him McSweeney.

Since Mother Nature’s only offering up blue skies, high heat and no rain, frustrated residents like McSweeney need reclaimed water for their grass, plants and flowers to flourish.

McSweeney said when he turns on his sprinklers after 4 p.m. twice a week, when it’s his allowed time, nothing comes out.

“When I have spoken to TOHO officials, there has been a myriad of reasons, excuses, but no definitive answers,” said McSweeney.

TOHO officials said they are aware of the problem affecting 600 homes, but doesn’t know the cause.

The utility company said it put pressure monitoring systems into the tanks and is working diligently to find a solution.

Until then, McSweeney is using drinkable water to water his lawn.

“Which is not really encouraged because then we’re depleting out house water. But in lieu of that, you’re going to lose thousands of dollars in landscaping,” he said.

Using water meant for the inside of a home may cost about six times more than using water meant for grass.

George Chen developed most of the area, and put more than $2 million into the reclaimed water plant.

He said the landscaping for so many new homes going up is out-pacing the supply residents are sending out.

“People do not flush quite as much because we went to low-water usage toilets and so forth,” Chen said.

That developer is about to open a winery down the road from the neighborhood.

He put the grapevines on well-water to keep this issue from affecting his business