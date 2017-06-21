A suspicious incident Wednesday in which an Ormond Beach police officer’s patrol vehicle window shattered sparked a heavy law enforcement presence and prompted a partial closure of A1A.

Police said they responded to an assault call near a mini golf course and made an arrest.

This is the damaged police car in Ormond. Its back side driver's window shattered. Police are unsure how pic.twitter.com/bJ5AEcnScx — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) June 21, 2017

While two of the officers were talking to the suspect, a third officer was sitting in his patrol car parked across the street when he heard a loud pop, and the rear-passenger window of his vehicle shattered.

The officer rolled out of the vehicle to take cover, police said.

“He took cover. Didn’t know what happened,” said Officer Keith Walker of the Ormond Beach Police Department

Law enforcement officers flooded the area as they began looking for a possible suspect.

Investigators said it’s unclear if someone shot at the window or threw something at it, but as a precaution, police shut down A1A from the Bellair Plaza to Pirates Cove mini golf. The road reopened by 1 p.m.

There was no word of any injuries and police said they did not find any guns or shell casings at the scene.

“We have not found any projectiles. There’s just broken glass,” Walker said. “We don’t know what it was and we are investigating.”

Police said the incident is suspicious, and officers are reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses to see if it will shed light on what happened.

The suspect was not in the vehicle when the window shattered.

No other details were released.

