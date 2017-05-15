Orlando police search for witness in 5-year-old murder case

In a downtown Orlando parking garage five years ago, an argument between two groups of young people escalated.

A shot was fired and Pedro Gallardo, 23, was killed.

“I have flashbacks of my son being in the hospital. I thought he was going to make it but he didn’t,” said Gallardo’s mother, Rebecca Sanchez.

Suspected gunman Ronny Batista was arrested in the Dominican Republic and is set to go to trial next month on first-degree murder charges.

On Monday, years after the shooting, Orlando police released a photo of Cruz Goytia, calling him a person of interest in the case.

Last year, police said on Twitter that they wanted to talk to Goytia and his brother, referring to them as witnesses.

Police are not saying why Goytia is considered a person of interest.

Sanchez said she believes Goytia was with the gunman that night.

Investigators said Gallardo had been to a downtown club and as he was walking to a car with his friends, he and his friends got into an argument with another group of men. Batista shot him in the head, police said.

Gallardo was on life support for six days.

“It was tough. I couldn’t be in the room with him,” said Sanchez.

Police said they believe Goytia may be in the Kissimmee area and want anyone who knows where he is to call Crimeline or the Orlando Police Department so they can try to track him down and question him about the shooting.

