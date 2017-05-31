A Pennsylvania man called an outside line at the Orlando Police Department warning them about a possible man with a gun who wanted police to kill him.

“I have a friend in Florida, Orlando and he texted me saying something crazy that he was, like, going to take a gun to Orlando International Airport. He told me he didn’t, he wasn’t planning on shooting anybody but he wants to have a cop kill him.” The caller said.

The caller said the text first came in at 7:13 p.m.

The man was able to describe the suspect as a 26 or 27-year-old black male wearing a black jacket and black dress pants and his first name was Mike.

The caller did not know the suspects location at the time or if he owned any weapons, but the man did say the text indicated the suspect had a pistol.

When asked if the suspect had any mental disabilities, the called stated “I don’t think so. I know he’s got some anger issues, he was in the military he was in the marines but I don’t know.”

Orlando Police told the man that they would notify airport police.

The incident report from Orlando Police shows the first call for help came in at 7:22 p.m.




