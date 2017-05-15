City officials are closer to finalizing plans to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to open in Orlando.

Orlando city council members will meet Monday to review a proposed ordinance that would cap the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in the city limits to seven.

There are currently seven licensed dispensing organizations in the state, so the cap would allow each organization to have one Orlando dispensary.

Read: Orlando moves forward with medical marijuana dispensary plan

The cap is part of the proposed land development code for dispensaries, which would also require that dispensaries be at least 1 mile away from each other.

The city's municipal planning board recommended last April that the ordinance be approved.

Commissioners to vote Monday on whether to push the proposal through for a second reading.

Watch: Inside a Florida medical marijuana dispensary

Knox Nursery will open the city's first dispensary on North Orange Avenue among Ivanhoe Village's quaint shops, bars and restaurants.

Not all residents are thrilled by the idea.

"It concerns me a little that it is right in my neighborhood," Rita MacNaughton said.

Read: Orlando medical marijuana dispensary rules

Knox wi ll sell Charlotte's Web, a strain of marijuana low in THC, but MacNaughton said she still has concerns.

"We've seen a lot of the destruction that can happen from drug abuse," she said. "I would hope that the proper protections were in place."

Elsewhere in Central Florida, the Longwood city council previously voted to regulate on the city's proposed dispensaries. They must be more than 300 feet away from schools, day care facilities and neighborhoods.

Read: Knox Medical to grow, dispense medical marijuana from Winter Garden facility

Orlando could approve similar regulations next month.

Voters in November approved an amendment that allows doctors to recommend full-strength medical marijuana, but it may not be smoked.

Machines extract cannabis oil from the marijuana plant, and the oil is inhaled as a vapor, similar to an e-cigarette.

Read: Attorney John Morgan calls on lawmakers to finish work on medical marijuana rules

Hospitals with more than 100 beds would be exempted from the requirements of the ordinance.

Workers at Knox wouldn't comment on proposed city regulations or when it might open.

Monday's city council meeting will begin at 5 a.m.

Read: Up in smoke: Legislature can't agree on medical marijuana