As the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's administration has come and gone, naturalization officials in Orlando report there has been a marked increase in the number of immigrants seeking U.S. citizenship.

Ata Rijo is in the country legally on a green card but worries about Trump's immigration and deportation policies.

For him, the sooner he is able to apply for citizenship, the better.

"One year more and I turn for the citizen," he told Channel 9. "For resident American, that's what I wanted."

Rijo and his daughter Natalia were both in Apopka Monday for a rally to mark International Workers Day.

Marcos Cristiano was also at the rally and said before Trump he wasn't scared of being deported.

Now, he is.

Immigration attorney Michael Mendez said he has seen a lot of people who had been procrastinating on applying for citizenship make the first steps.

"A lot of people that have been putting off their process in the past have now found that it's more of a priority," he said.

Norma Hernandez has been living in the U.S. since she moved from Honduras at age 10.

While she's a resident alien, she said that with Trump in office she's not going to wait any longer to start her journey to citizenship.

"A lot of people are in fear of what's going to happen," she said. "Even my family members, they've been putting in applications. They never wanted to, but now that he became president, you know, so they're, like, in a rush to get it done."