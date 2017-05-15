Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
91°
H 89
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
91°
Clear
H 89° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 89° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 89° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 91° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Orlando Mayor:  Time to move Confederate soldier statue
Close

Orlando Mayor:  Time to move Confederate soldier statue

Orlando Mayor:  Time to move Confederate soldier statue

Orlando Mayor:  Time to move Confederate soldier statue

By: Joe Ruble

ORLANDO, Fla. -  As protesters on both sides argued outside city hall, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told commissioners that he prefers a statue of a confederate soldier moved from Lake Eola Park to Greenwood Cemetery.

He called it “a more appropriate location,” since the cemetery includes a Civil War section.

Outside, as the meeting went on, people on both sides of the debate were trying make to points with the other, but sometimes shouts of “White Shame” just overshadowed the confederate battle flag waving supporters of the statue.

Dyer insisted that he is not trying to hide the statue. “My plan has a couple of aspects to it. One is to engage historians to install an appropriate educational panel on the monument.” Secondly, he wants experts to preserve the historic artifact by utilizing a professional team to remove, relocate and repair the monument.

 “I believe this balances the inclusive morals of our community today, while carefully preserving the historic artifacts from our past, that serve as important lessons,” Dyer explained at the city council meeting.


Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Plane crashes while landing at New Jersey airport: reports
    Plane crashes while landing at New Jersey airport: reports
    A plane crashed Monday afternoon while attempting to land at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Video posted to social media showed heavy, dark smoke coming from the scene of the reported crash.
  • ‘Scumbag central!’ Volusia County sex sting nets 14 arrests
    ‘Scumbag central!’ Volusia County sex sting nets 14 arrests
    At least 14 people were recently busted in an undercover predator sting in Volusia County, deputies said. The sting targeted adults who reach out to children online in hopes of having sex with them, deputies said. At one point, Sheriff Mike Chitwood referred to the people they busted as, “Scumbag central.” “They know what they’re doing is illegal, but they do it anyway,” Chitwood said.  “They’re snapping pictures of their personal area and sending it out. They’re bringing sex toys to the party.  This is what is out there!” Deputies said the undercover five-day operation wrapped up over the weekend and resulted in multiple arrests. A total of sixteen different local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved. Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the undercover agents made contact with 60 people and that more arrests could be made. He singled out one of the 14 people arrested: William Parshall was a naval civilian employee for over 30 years.  Chitwood says he admitted to chatting with minors online for three years and possessing child porn. “And he brought a pair of vibrating panties to the home,” Chitwood said. Names and charges of the suspects arrested: Victor E. Williams: Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Christopher S. Chierchio: Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonySending harmful image to a minorAttempted lewd or lascivious battery William Keith Parshall: Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonyAttempted sexual battery Daniel Scott Quilter, 36 (DOB 12/21/1980), Ormond Beach Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Ryan Joseph Rahme, 36 (DOB 1/20/1981), Palm Bay Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonyPossession of heroin Gregory Hall Jr., 20 (DOB 3/25/1997), Palm Coast Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Jeremy Daniel Burge, 35 (DOB 12/28/1981), Holly Hill Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Mario Ayala III, 29 (DOB 11/7/1988), Palm Coast Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonySending harmful image to a minorAttempted lewd or lascivious battery Kyle J. Galloway, 21 (DOB 4/19/1996), Mims Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonySending harmful image to a minorAttempted lewd or lascivious battery Joseph McClellan, 24 (DOB 12/13/1982), Port Orange Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonySending harmful image to a minorAttempted lewd or lascivious battery Robert A. Knuckles, 59 (DOB 5/13/1958), Palatka Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonySending harmful image to a minorAttempted lewd or lascivious battery William Riffe, 25 (DOB 6/30/1991), Daytona Beach Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Jamahl Barnabas-Heath, 22 (DOB 6/10/1994), Orange Park Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Jimmy D. Struck, 25 (DOB 11/27/1994), Ormond Beach Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a childTravel to seduce/solicit/lure a childUse of a 2-way communication device to commit a felonySending harmful image to a minorAttempted lewd or lascivious battery
  • Orlando Mayor:  Time to move Confederate soldier statue
    Orlando Mayor:  Time to move Confederate soldier statue
    As protesters on both sides argued outside city hall, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told commissioners that he prefers a statue of a confederate soldier moved from Lake Eola Park to Greenwood Cemetery. He called it “a more appropriate location,” since the cemetery includes a Civil War section. Outside, as the meeting went on, people on both sides of the debate were trying make to points with the other, but sometimes shouts of “White Shame” just overshadowed the confederate battle flag waving supporters of the statue. Dyer insisted that he is not trying to hide the statue. “My plan has a couple of aspects to it. One is to engage historians to install an appropriate educational panel on the monument.” Secondly, he wants experts to preserve the historic artifact by utilizing a professional team to remove, relocate and repair the monument.  “I believe this balances the inclusive morals of our community today, while carefully preserving the historic artifacts from our past, that serve as important lessons,” Dyer explained at the city council meeting.
  • ‘Did you hear that?’ Police find baby girl in car after father killed in robbery
    ‘Did you hear that?’ Police find baby girl in car after father killed in robbery
    The faint cry came more than an hour into the investigation of Baltimore’s 76st homicide of the year.  “Did you hear that?” Baltimore homicide detective Lee Brandt said.  Brandt and fellow officers were painstakingly going over the scene where Ernest Edward Solomon III, 26, was gunned down on March 27. Solomon, who sold shoes out of his gold Volkswagen, was found lying on the ground near the locked car, the Washington Post reported.  Solomon was rushed to a local hospital and investigators were working the crime scene when Brandt heard the cry. He retrieved Solomon’s keys from another officer and unlocked the door of the car, which sat untouched as detectives awaited a tow truck to take it to a crime lab for processing.  Brandt bent over into the vehicle. When he stood up, he held in his arms a 10-month-old girl. A Baltimore Sun photographer captured an image of Brandt rescuing the child, his fellow officers staring, mouths open in shock.  No one had seen the child through the car’s heavily tinted windows, a detective told witnesses at the scene, according to the Sun. Officers believed that she was asleep before Brandt heard her cry.  The girl was cooled down with water and a wet cloth before paramedics took her to a hospital as a precaution, the Sun reported. She was later reunited with her family.  Baltimore police spokesman Donny Moses told the Sun that detectives followed protocol by not immediately searching the car, which could have held fingerprints or other physical evidence that could point to Solomon’s killer.  “Who would think that a baby would be in that car in the middle of a shooting scene?” Moses said.  In the weeks before his death, Solomon posted several status updates on his Facebook page that indicated his life was looking up. He talked about being grateful for his blessings and wanting the best for his daughter, whose name is Royal. Just a week before his death, Solomon, who the Post reported had no criminal record, also talked about the murder rate in Baltimore. No arrests have been made in Solomon’s slaying. Investigators released a grainy surveillance photo last month that they believe shows a “person of interest” in his death.  At the time of Solomon’s death, Baltimore’s rate of gun violence was up more than 40 percent over the rate for the same time period in 2016, the Sun reported. The city is struggling to recover from rioting that followed the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, who died in police custody.  The Post reported that, as of Friday, 124 people had been killed in Baltimore in 2017, 48 of them since Solomon’s slaying in late March. The homicide rate in Baltimore surpasses those of both New Orleans and Chicago, cities that have become national symbols of gun violence.  Brandt told the Post that he keeps a copy of the photo the Sun photographer took near as a reminder of a life saved. “We couldn’t be there for her father, but we were there for her,” Brandt told the newspaper. “We got her safe. We got her taken care of. We had one tragic death versus two.”
  • Man, 89, drowns in freak accident after his car hits a fire hydrant
    Man, 89, drowns in freak accident after his car hits a fire hydrant
    An 89-year-old man got sucked into a hole under his car and died after he struck a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in Melbourne, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. Troopers said after hitting the hydrant, Robert Dreyer stepped out of the car and got pulled under his Mercedes as the water from the broken hydrant gushed out. >> Read more trending news Dreyer crashed at the intersection of Tavistock Drive and Crelford Way.  Pedro Rodriguez was working nearby when he heard the crash.  “We just see that water gushing out and it gets to the point that it’s hitting all those palm trees on the side of the road,” he said. “And my boss yelled at us to bring the car down the road.” He and other bystanders made their way to the hole where Dreyer was trapped and pulled him out. Rodriguez believes Dreyer was in the water for three or four minutes. “I haven’t seen anything like this before,” said FHP Lt. Channing Taylor. “Usually the fire hydrants will break off and they won’t spew water; they have safety valves in place. But if you hit something the right way, the safety doesn’t work.” Dreyer died at the hospital, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.