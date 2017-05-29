Orlando man accepts plea deal in murder of father

An Orlando man will spend 15 years in prison for the murder of his father. Cesar Benitez-Hernandez was sentenced last week for the killing.

Benitez-Hernandez shot his father, Cesar Benitez-Ferri, in December of 2015 following a heated argument, Orlando police said. The two were arguing at an apartment off Kirkman and Conroy Roads; the son claimed his father stabbed him, but detectives said the story didn’t line up with the wounds.

“The father was (a) nice person. But the son, I don't know much. Sometime, he say, ‘Hello’ and that was it,” said neighbor Gregorio Ortiz.

Benitez-Hernandez agreed to a plea deal in March in which the murder charge would be reduced to manslaughter with a firearm.

In April, he had a change of heart and sent a handwritten letter to the judge saying he didn't have time to talk it over with his family and now wanted to go to trial. But the request was denied by the judge.

As part of Benitez-Hernandez's sentence, he'll get credit for 536 days served, or about a year and a half.