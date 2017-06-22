Orlando Magic select Jonathan Isaac in first round of NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic have selected forward Jonathan Isaac in the first round (sixth overall) of NBA Draft 2017.

Isaac (6’10”, 210, 10/3/97) played and started in 32 games last season (2016-17) as a freshman at Florida State University, averaging 12.0 ppg., 7.8 rpg., 1.2 apg., 1.53 blkpg. and 1.16 stlpg. in 26.2 minpg., while shooting .508 (130-256) from the floor, .348 (31-89) from three-point range and .780 (92-118) from the free throw line.

Isaac led the Seminoles in rebounding and blocked shots, while finishing second in scoring and steals. He was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team and earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors. Isaac’s 7.8 rebounds per game set a school record for a freshman and were the most among all freshmen in the ACC in 2016-17. He was named the ACC Rookie of the Week twice (Nov. 21, Jan. 23) and helped Florida State notch 26 wins, one shy of the school record, including 12 in conference play, which tied the school record for most ACC wins in a season.

In 2015-16, Isaac played for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., averaging 17.6 ppg. and 10.0 rpg., while shooting .510 from the floor. He competed in the Jordan Brand All-American Game (eight points, six rebounds and one block in 18 minutes) and was also a member of the USA Basketball Junior National Select Team that faced the World Select Team at the Nike Hoop Summit (seven points and four rebounds). Isaac also attended the International School in Hollywood, Fla., for two seasons (2013-15). He averaged 29.5 ppg. and 9.0 rpg. in 2014-15.