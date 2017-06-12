An estimated crowd of 10,000 turned out to see the Orlando Love Ceremony: Remembering our Angels Monday night at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando.

The ceremony taking place on Orlando United Day in honor of the 49 victims of the Pulse Nightclub Terror Attack one year ago.

Rain delayed the event by almost an hour, giving people more time to make their way to the Lake Eola Amphitheater.

People wore their Orlando United and Orlando Strong shirts and there was not a shortage of Free Hugs or other acts of kindness.

Families of the victims wore shirts with their loved ones photo.

The area in front of the stage was reserved for survivors of the attack and family members of those who died.

Tents were set up along the streets offering tokens of kindness.

Many people were giving Free Hugs.

The ceremony began with bells and featured singers, dancers, first responders, clergy and community leaders.

The fountain at Lake Eola was lit in the colors of the rainbow.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeting “A little rain, no problem. We're honoring the 49 tonight with Orlando Love: Remembering Our Angels”

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs summing up the evening events with “Here in Orlando, love always triumphs.”