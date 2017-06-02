Orlando left off terror funding list again

The Orlando metropolitan area is excluded from a list of U.S. urban areas eligible to receive special federal funding to prevent, respond to and recover from acts of terror.

Congresswoman Val Demings’ office announced Friday that Orlando has been left out of the $290 million UASI funding program for the third straight year.

Orlando was the sight of the nation’s worst mass killing in modern history when 49 people were killed at the Pulse nightclub by a gunman who proclaimed his allegiance to an ISIS leader.

"We are baffled to learn that once again, the Orlando area has been left out of the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI),” said Demings.

"Well before the Pulse Night club shooting, local law enforcement had asked Congress to add the Orlando area to the list of cities who receive funding for counter-terrorism efforts, in part because our city is a global destination, with a record 68 million visitors last year.

Demings will try to get additional funding for Orlando in the 2018 budget.