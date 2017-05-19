Listen Live
News
Orlando International Premium Outlets employee mugged after shift
Orlando International Premium Outlets employee mugged after shift

Orlando International Premium Outlets employee mugged after shift

Orlando International Premium Outlets employee mugged after shift

Updated:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  An employee at Orlando International Premium Outlets says she was pepper-sprayed and mugged as she was walking to her car Wednesday night.

The employee, who did not want to be identified, said she saw three girls in the back parking lot as she was walking out.

One of them spotted her, approached and grabbed something from her waist, the employee said.

“I though, ‘Oh my gosh, what is she doing?’” she said. “You know, I thought, ‘Does she have a gun, or what is it?’”

The item turned out to be pepper spray and the unknown attacker sprayed the employee in the face with it.

“I was thinking, ‘Am I going blind? Is my face disfigured? Was this acid? What was it?’” the employee said. “It burned so bad.”

The victim said she dropped everything and the attacker grabbed her hair and knocked her down.

“All I could think about was my son, you know? That’s the only thought,” she said. “I’m screaming for my life and there’s no one to help me.”

She was able to get back up after the trio left in her car and a co-worker called 911.

Along with the car, the girls also stole the victim’s wallet, she said.

Now, she said she’s speaking out in the hope that the same type of thing won’t happen to anyone else.

“I survived an attack,” the employee said. “It could have been much worse, and I’m so thankful that I’m here and that I’m alive.

“The next person may not be as lucky. So, that’s what worries me.”

Since the attack, the victim’s store manager sent a memo to employees saying they would be adjusting schedules to make sure people leave in pairs at night.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Starbucks Florida woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill
    Starbucks Florida woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill
    A jury awarded a Florida woman just over $100,000 in damages after hot coffee spilled on her lap in the drive-thru of a Starbucks in Jacksonville, Florida. >> Read more trending news When Joanne Mogavero went through the drive-thru of a Starbucks in July 2014, the lid of her coffee cup came off as the employee handed it to her and hot coffee spilled onto her lap, causing serious burn injuries. >>Read the full lawsuit The lawsuit, which was originally filed by Morgan and Morgan in 2015, was seeking at least $15,000 in damages to cover Mogavero's medical expenses. The jury determined that Starbucks was 80 percent negligent and Mogavero was 20 percent negligent. >> Read the jury’s verdict They found that Mogavero's damages for 'pain and suffering, physical impairment, disfigurement, inconvenience and loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life' was $55,000 in the past and $30,000 in the future. This led the jury to determine that Mogavero should be awarded a total of $100,492.14.
  • Teen hit and killed by SunRail train in Sanford
    Teen hit and killed by SunRail train in Sanford
    Sanford police and SunRail officials are investigating the death of teen who was struck and killed by a SunRail train Friday in Sanford.   Officials tell News 96.5 WDBO it happened south of State Road 46 near Crooms Academy of Information Technology in the area of McCracken Road.   The teen, reportedly a male was pronounced dead at the scene.   No other information was immediately released on the crash.
  • Electrical odor causes American Airlines flight to make emergency landing
    Electrical odor causes American Airlines flight to make emergency landing
    American Airlines flight 1889 from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Hartford, Connecticut, made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday due to a strong electrical odor on board, according to Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials. >> Read more trending news The plane landed safely, but medical assistance was requested for nine people, WRAL reported. Three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital, while six others were examined by medical responders and declined to go to the hospital. 
  • Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel on Russian election interference
    Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel on Russian election interference
    Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify in open session before Congress, the Senate Intelligence Committee announced late on Friday, as the panel will schedule a hearing with Comey after Memorial Day. “I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media,” said Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “I hope that former Director Comey’s testimony will help answer some of the questions that have arisen since Director Comey was so suddenly dismissed by the President,” added Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on that panel. BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey agrees to testify in open session before Senate intelligence committee. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 19, 2017 Senators made clear they want to hear from Comey not only about his firing, but also about the issue of Russian election meddling. “I’m hopeful his testimony will provide some clarification for the American people,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). On Thursday, President Donald Trump cited Comey’s “poor, poor performance” as one reason that he fired Comey. Many Democrats believe that the real reason Mr. Trump pushed Comey out was because of the probe into Russian election interference, and any possible ties to associates of the President.
  • Trump told Russian officials firing 'nut job' Comey relieved pressure on him: report
    Trump told Russian officials firing 'nut job' Comey relieved pressure on him: report
    President Donald Trump told Russian officials during a meeting last week that firing FBI Director James Comey relieved “great pressure” on him, according to a report from The New York Times. >> Read more trending news Trump spoke about the decision to fire Comey one day after dismissing the top cop, The Times reported, citing a document that summarized the May 10 meeting. The document was read to the newspaper by an American official. The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump shared classified, sensitive information related to the fight against the Islamic State May 10 during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.   The White House has denied the report.  'I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Trump said at the meeting, according to the Times report. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off. ... I'm not under investigation.” Multiple investigations into ties between Russia and Trump and his advisers are ongoing. At least one is focused on whether Trump obstructed justice by pressuring Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security adviser Michael Flynn. >> Related: Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation The White House has denied any wrongdoing by the president. Trump has characterized the investigations as being part of a 'witch hunt.' In a statement released to The Times, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Comey put 'unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia' because of Comey's 'grandstanding and politicizing (of) the investigation into Russia's actions.' >> Related: Who are key players in the Russia/Trump saga? 'The investigation would have always continued, and obviously, the termination of Comey would not have ended it,' Spicer said. 'Once again, the real story is that our national security has been undermined by the leaking of private and highly classified conversations.” >> Related: House committee wants Comey to testify about Trump, Russia probe American journalists were barred from the May 10 meeting between Trump and Russian officials, although a photographer working for Russian state-owned media was allowed to photograph the event. National Security adviser H.R. McMaster was also present for the meeting. He denied on Tuesday that anything inappropriate was discussed by Trump.
