Orlando International Premium Outlets employee mugged after shift

An employee at Orlando International Premium Outlets says she was pepper-sprayed and mugged as she was walking to her car Wednesday night.

The employee, who did not want to be identified, said she saw three girls in the back parking lot as she was walking out.

One of them spotted her, approached and grabbed something from her waist, the employee said.

“I though, ‘Oh my gosh, what is she doing?’” she said. “You know, I thought, ‘Does she have a gun, or what is it?’”

The item turned out to be pepper spray and the unknown attacker sprayed the employee in the face with it.

“I was thinking, ‘Am I going blind? Is my face disfigured? Was this acid? What was it?’” the employee said. “It burned so bad.”

The victim said she dropped everything and the attacker grabbed her hair and knocked her down.

“All I could think about was my son, you know? That’s the only thought,” she said. “I’m screaming for my life and there’s no one to help me.”

She was able to get back up after the trio left in her car and a co-worker called 911.

Along with the car, the girls also stole the victim’s wallet, she said.

Now, she said she’s speaking out in the hope that the same type of thing won’t happen to anyone else.

“I survived an attack,” the employee said. “It could have been much worse, and I’m so thankful that I’m here and that I’m alive.

“The next person may not be as lucky. So, that’s what worries me.”

Since the attack, the victim’s store manager sent a memo to employees saying they would be adjusting schedules to make sure people leave in pairs at night.