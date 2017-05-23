Right now, passengers can get a ride from Uber or Lyft to Orlando International Airport, but if they want a ride home, they have to take a cab or the more expensive Uber Select.

The airport, though, is working on developing plans to comply with a new state law that requires them to allow ride-sharing companies to operate in the same way as taxis and shuttle services.

The change will go into effect July 1 and would, potentially, set up a staging area for Uber and Lyft drivers about 10 minutes away from OIA.

According to officials, drivers would be able to pick up passengers on the second level where passengers currently are picked up by friends and family.

Kevin Hett has been using Uber for about a year and was glad to hear he would soon be able to grab a ride home from the service from OIA.

“You can just call it, (it’s) very fast. Very convenient, too,” he said.

Taxi and shuttle companies are crying foul, though, saying the new policy creates an unfair advantage for the ride-sharing companies.

“We’re talking the regular Joes who want to make a few extra bucks, not care about the impact to people like us,” shuttle-service operator Antonio Sanchez said.

Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing companies would likely be charged a pick-up fee to operate at the airport.

For people like Hett, it was welcome news.

“We have a shuttle coming, but if we didn’t, if we were just trying to go somewhere, I would definitely call it,” he said.

A final vote by the Orlando International Airport ground transportation committee is expected by the end of June.