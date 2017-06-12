Orlando Gay Chorus unites community during Pulse anniversary

The Orlando Gay Chorus has a message of hope through song on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting.

June 12 marks one year since 49 people were gunned down and more than 50 others were injured at the club by a gunman who preyed on people enjoying a night out on the town and just dancing.

The artistic director of the Orlando Gay Chorus chose "True Colors," by Cyndi Lauper as one of their main songs.

“It's just how we remember the people we lost and embrace the people that are still here,” said James Rode.

For many victims’ families, Monday’s ceremony at Lake Eola at 7 p.m. will be their first. The grief was too fresh at a ceremony last year, when 50,000 people attended.

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan helped organize the event.

“This is really for them to see what happened when they couldn't participate and to see that love,” Sheehan said.

The entire night will be filled with emotions that everyone, including Terry DeCarlo of The Center, hopes will send a message to the world.

“Orlando is still standing together. We are one community,” DeCarlo said.

