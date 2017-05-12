Orlando firefighters battle garbage fire on L B McLeod Road

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters responded to a garbage fire at Orlando Waste Management on L B McLeod Road Friday, officials said.
No one was injured in the fire, which was reported at about 9:40 p.m.
Firefighters had the blaze knocked down by about 10:40 p.m.
The Orlando Fire Department said that a significant amount of water was used to fight the fire and area residents might notice a slight difference in water pressure as a result.
No other information was immediately released.
Breaking -- I'm at a waste management facility in Orlando where firefighters are battling a fire. Working to learn what happened pic.twitter.com/WpqKXhDBhv— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) May 13, 2017
Orlando firefighters say residents near this waste management facility may or may not notice a slight change in water pressure pic.twitter.com/qR4R8kKV54— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) May 13, 2017
Firefighters say a significant amount of water was used. There's also some smoke in the area near the waste management facility in orlando pic.twitter.com/FN1n08usl0— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) May 13, 2017
Garbage fire under control. Light smoke noticeable in area near L B McLeod Rd. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/rBDu5M9KuO— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) May 13, 2017
Here's a better look the smoke from a building at an Orlando waste management facility. Fire investigators will look into th cause pic.twitter.com/BLxbMOoe78— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) May 13, 2017
