Orlando firefighters battle garbage fire on L B McLeod Road

Firefighters responded to a garbage fire at Orlando Waste Management on L B McLeod Road Friday, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, which was reported at about 9:40 p.m.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down by about 10:40 p.m.

The Orlando Fire Department said that a significant amount of water was used to fight the fire and area residents might notice a slight difference in water pressure as a result.

No other information was immediately released.