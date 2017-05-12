Listen Live
News
Orlando firefighters battle garbage fire on L B McLeod Road
Close

Orlando firefighters battle garbage fire on L B McLeod Road

Orlando firefighters battle garbage fire on L B McLeod Road

Orlando firefighters battle garbage fire on L B McLeod Road

Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. -  Firefighters responded to a garbage fire at Orlando Waste Management on L B McLeod Road Friday, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, which was reported at about 9:40 p.m.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down by about 10:40 p.m.

The Orlando Fire Department said that a significant amount of water was used to fight the fire and area residents might notice a slight difference in water pressure as a result. 

No other information was immediately released.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Ransomware attack: What you need to know
    Ransomware attack: What you need to know
    On Friday, ransomware attacks hit tens of thousands of organizations in what is thought to be the biggest cyberextortion attack recorded, according to a report from The Associated Press. >> Read more trending news The attack gained attention from media largely after it impacted National Health Service operations in England. It has hit computer networks across the globe in more than 60 countries. The New York Times reported that FedEx in the United States and telecommunications companies Telefónica in Spain and MegaFon in Russia were affected. Here are things to know about the ransomware attack. What is ransomware? Ransomware is malware that locks and disables a user’s computer system and demands ransom in order for the user to regain access to their computer and the files on it. Kurt Baumgartner, a security researcher at Kaspersky Lab, told The AP ransom demands start at $300 and two hours later, increasing to $400, $500 and $600.  How does the  ransomware attack happen? The attack exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft Windows that was patched in March but not on machines that had not been updated or patched, according to NPR. It then prompts the pop ups that tells the user their files are encrypted and can be unencrypted if they pay ransom money. Once one computer is affected, the malware spreads itself across the network. How can future attacks be prevented? Updating computer operating systems when prompted and maintaining up-to-date software is the best bet against ransomware attacks. Many groups were affected by the attacks because machines had not had updated versions of Windows or had versions that Microsoft was no longer offering patches for.
  • Four charities moved their galas from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club
    Four charities moved their galas from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club
    Four charities will not return to host their annual fundraising galas at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in the coming social season, the Palm Beach Daily News reported. >> Read more trending news Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Friday released the details of its 2018 event, which will be held at the Breakers. Though the organization had told The Palm Beach Post earlier this year that it would not return to Mar-a-Lago, saying it wanted to avoid “controversial venues that may distract from our focus on cancer care and research,” a Dana-Farber spokesman told the Palm Beach Daily News on Friday that Mar-a-Lago’s ballroom simply was not available on the date needed. MorseLife, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society also have moved their signature fundraising events from Mar-a-Lago to the Breakers for the coming year. On the other hand, one group will move its fundraiser to Mar-a-Lago: the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, according to Shannon Donnelly, Daily News society editor . Several charities faced backlash this year for holding their galas at Mar-a-Lago, with Dana-Farber and Bascom Palmer among them. Petitions also put pressure on the Cleveland Clinic to change its venue from Mar-a-Lago, but Donnelly reported that organization will stay put for the coming year. READ MORE: Complaints aside, charities plan to stick with Trump’s Mar-a-Lago A night at Mar-a-Lago: Inside charity event with Trump, Sessions nearby Doctors want charity galas moved from Mar-a-Lago President Trump stops in at cancer charity event at Mar-a-Lago
  • Unsafe air quality in Orlando improves by the weekend
    Unsafe air quality in Orlando improves by the weekend
    Air quality becomes unsafe for some groups on Friday. There are several reasons on why air quality worsens. This is common in urban cities, where there is high population, factories’ gases emitted into the atmosphere, car pollutants, etc. Smoke and smog, can also affect the air quality in cities. If we combine local effects, such as the ones caused by population and certain weather conditions weather can worsen the air quality. Large wildfires’ smoke can affect the air quality in the surrounded areas affected by the fires and where the wind is blowing. Factories also emit gas fumes into the atmosphere, which could then get trapped in lower levels, if weather conditions are present to allow the trapping. Car emissions also can act like the industries' gas fumes, getting trapped in the atmosphere. The atmosphere is also made up of other organic compounds that when heated can react, producing ozone near the ground. This is when it affects residents the most, especially when people are already suffering from respiratory problems. People with lung problems or asthma have been advised to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor activity. This is different than the ozone in the stratosphere, Earth’s second layer of the atmosphere, about 6.1 miles from the Earth’s surface up to 30 miles. The stratosphere’s temperatures increase with altitude because it absorbs the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation by ozone. In this case, ozone is good, because we are protected from sunburn.
  • Brush fire burns in Poinciana near Osceola/Polk county line
    Brush fire burns in Poinciana near Osceola/Polk county line
    Fire crews battled a 10-acre brush fire in Poiciana on Friday near Cypress Parkway not far from the Osceola/Polk County line. The fire is covering both sides of the road, which has a section shut down, according to the Florida Forest Service. Around 5 p.m. on Friday, about 2,000 Duke Energy customers were without power. The fire is also close to Poinciana Medical Center, but a representative tells WFTV the building doesn’t appears to be in danger, but new patients are being diverted. Polk County Fire Rescue said firefighters and the Florida Forestry Service are working to protect nearby structures.
  • Man, 89, drowns in freak accident after his car hits a fire hydrant
    Man, 89, drowns in freak accident after his car hits a fire hydrant
    An 89-year-old man got sucked into a hole under his car and died after he struck a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in Melbourne, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. Troopers said after hitting the hydrant, Robert Dreyer stepped out of the car and got pulled under his Mercedes as the water from the broken hydrant gushed out. >> Read more trending news Dreyer crashed at the intersection of Tavistock Drive and Crelford Way.  Pedro Rodriguez was working nearby when he heard the crash.  “We just see that water gushing out and it gets to the point that it’s hitting all those palm trees on the side of the road,” he said. “And my boss yelled at us to bring the car down the road.” He and other bystanders made their way to the hole where Dreyer was trapped and pulled him out. Rodriguez believes Dreyer was in the water for three or four minutes. “I haven’t seen anything like this before,” said FHP Lt. Channing Taylor. “Usually the fire hydrants will break off and they won’t spew water; they have safety valves in place. But if you hit something the right way, the safety doesn’t work.” Dreyer died at the hospital, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation. 
