Orlando considers ‘Operation Ceasefire' to ease violence

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill, of District 5, told Channel 9’s Michael Lopardi that she’s using ideas from other communities to help solve the crime problems along Mercy Drive and Pine Hills Road.

“Operation Ceasefire” has received rave reviews in other places. The program was credited with reducing murders in Boston in the 1990s, and has been replicated around the country.

The approach is unique. Social service workers enter rough neighborhoods and target a small group of people they consider most likely to commit crimes.

Lopardi walked along the streets off Mercy Drive to speak with residents and eventually wound up at Word of God Church.

“The crime in here lately has not been as it was in the past, but we still have problems that need to be addressed,” said Bishop Billy Newton.

The crime problems are no secret. The church even participates in a mentoring program for juvenile offenders.

“We just got together and we tried to put a program together that could kind of work and alleviate some of those issues,” said Kenneth McBride, coordinator of a mentoring program.

Hill said she wants to expand “Operation Ceasefire” to Orlando.

“This is a community-based effort. This will be facilitated not by law enforcement. It will be facilitated by the community,” Hill said.

The goal is to target a small portion of young people who are most at risk for gun violence. Through partnerships, social service workers first offer help in areas such as job placement. For people who choose a life of crime, law enforcement officers step in immediately to remind them of the consequences and take action.

“The law is on their side. They're not here to incarcerate them. But they want to give them an option to actually turn their life around,” Hill said.

Representatives from Oakland met with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer Thursday to discuss the project.

A similar program has been in place for years in nearby Brevard County.

In Orlando, the program could cost up to $850,000, which Hill said is a small price to pay to save lives.

Orlando police told Eyewitness News that they attended the meeting and the chief plans to discuss the issue with the sheriff.

A spokeswoman told Eyewitness News the mayor is also in support of the program and told city staff to research it further.