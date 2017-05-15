City commissioners are voting this afternoon on a proposal to allow up to 7 clinics in the city that can sell medical grade marijuana.

The Knox Medical center is slated to open at 1901 N. Orange Avenue.

Under the proposed regulations, dispensaries will be prohibited within 1000’ of a school, a park, religious institution, day care center, drug treatment facility and within 200’ of a residential zoning district. Clinics also have to be at least one mile apart from each other.

However, there is an exception for hospitals with at least 100 beds and such clinics can be operated within the hospital itself.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted.