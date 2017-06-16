Orlando City Soccer Club forward Cyle Larin issued an apology Friday after being arrested early Thursday and charged with driving under the influence.

Investigators said a Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted a white Cadillac shortly after 2:30 a.m. traveling the wrong way on the South Ivanhoe Boulevard ramp.

The vehicle merged onto North Orange Avenue and continued to travel in the wrong direction in the wrong lanes, so the trooper pulled over the driver, investigators said.

Video was released of the sobriety test.

“I thought it was a one way,” he told the trooper.

“There are four lanes. There are cars that you passed,” the trooper said.

“OK that was my fault. I didn’t know what,” said Larin.

Read: Police: Tiger Woods took a mixture of Vicodin, Xanax before DUI arrest

Watch Cyle Larin bond out of jail below:

Read: Video shows Tiger Woods performing 2 breath tests at jail

The driver stopped in the middle of the road and an oncoming Mercedes stopped within feet of the vehicle, preventing a head-on collision, according to an arrest report.

The driver told the trooper he was unfamiliar with the area and wasn't from the area, the report said. Investigators said he later told the trooper he moved from Toronto, Canada, to Orlando about three years ago.

The trooper described the man's eyes as bloodshot and glossy and said that the vehicle smelled of alcohol, the report said.

Read: Judge orders DUI defendants to download ride-hailing apps

Read: Former Lakers player Derek Fisher arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

The trooper asked the driver to pull into an adjacent parking lot, where he identified himself as Cyle Larin and a field sobriety test was performed, officials said.

The trooper noted in a report that Larin was very cooperative, but showed signs of inebriation.

Larin, whose speech was slurred and who had difficulty answering questions, told the trooper that he and his female passenger were coming back from Ono Nightclub in downtown Orlando, but he said he hadn't drunk any alcohol, investigators said.

The report said Larin had difficulty following some of the trooper's instructions during the field sobriety test and kept changing his answer when asked how much he had to drink, the report said.

Larin told the trooper he had "two to three Vodka Red Bulls," according to the report. He was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail, where he blew a .179 and .182 during breathalyzer tests, troopers said. The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Florida is .08

Watch: Cyle Larin's sobriety test

Larin's arrest came hours after Orlando City experienced a disappointing loss in the U.S. Open Cup.

He bonded out of the Orange County Jail Thursday morning.

Statement from Cyle Larin:

"I want to apologize to my family, fans, teammates, Orlando City, and Canada Soccer for putting myself in this position. I'm sorry for the disappointment this has caused everyone. I always wish to live up to the high standards set by my club, Canada, and my family. I will do everything possible to never place myself in this position again and regain everyone's trust."

Statement from Orlando City Soccer Club:

"Orlando City SC takes great pride in the way it represents the Orlando community and expects all players, coaches and front office staff to uphold that standard at all times, both on and off the field.

"The Club is very disappointed in Cyle Larin’s actions that resulted in this charge and does not take this situation lightly. We are working with local authorities, Major League Soccer and Cyle to take appropriate action in line with league protocol."

Statement from Major League Soccer:

"Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin was arrested Thursday morning for DUI – unlawful blood alcohol content. He will undergo an assessment by MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (“SABH”) Program doctors pursuant to the SABH Policy.

"Larin will not be eligible to participate in any competition or team activity, until that assessment is complete, and he is cleared for participation by the SABH Program doctors, and Major League Soccer completes its investigation. Major League Soccer will remain in close communication with Orlando City SC, local law enforcement, and the MLS Players Union during this investigation."