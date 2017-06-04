Listen Live
News
Orlando City faces off against Chicago Fire
Close

Orlando City faces off against Chicago Fire

Orlando City faces off against Chicago Fire
Photo Credit: John Raoux
Orlando City's Cyle Larin, front left, battles for possession of the ball with D.C. United's Luciano Acosta, during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City faces off against Chicago Fire

Updated:
Photo Credit: John Raoux

ORLANDO, Fla. -  The Orlando City Lions will take on the Chicago Fire Sunday night at home.

Rain will likely move into the area of the soccer stadium prior to the match, but the forecast shows it moving out of the area for most of the match. 

The Chicago Fire has won its last four games.

The Lions have only won two of their last four. 

Orlando City head coach Jason Kreis described Chicago’s midfield as one of the best in the league.

Team captain Ricardo Kaká practiced with the Lions Thursday and may be ready to return for Sunday’s match after a two-game hiatus due to a calf injury.

The Major League Soccer game is at 7:30 p.m.

