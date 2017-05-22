Orlando chief calls layoffs mentioned in report ‘rumors'

Dozens of Orlando firefighters could be laid off, according to a report obtained by Channel 9.

A proposal by the administration shows preparation in case American Medical Response does not renew its contract in January.

The ambulance company picks up some of the non-911 call load for the Orlando Fire Department.

For months, the chief and his staff have been looking at what the future of medical transport in the city will look like.

For now, Chief Rod Williams said there is no indication a separation would happen, but he is getting prepared just in case.

The report, which has not been finalized, examines several options for the Orlando Fire Department and its transport.

But the infancy of the report has some firefighters worried about their future.

One of the options on the report is to hire more firefighters and bring in more rescue units to handle the increasing calls for service and transport.

The other involves a model to bring in civilian-bases paramedics.

It says the department would need to hire 96 civilian paramedics, and that would mean possible layoffs of 96 firefighters.

In an email from the fire chief to the members, he called the layoffs rumors and “false.”

The union representing the firefighters wrote a letter back, saying it was still concerned that the option was being examined.