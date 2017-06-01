Orlando airport standoff suspect to face judge

A 26-year-old man who police said was at the center of an hourslong standoff Tuesday at the Orlando International Airport was scheduled to face a judge Thursday morning.

Police said Michael Pettigrew held what appeared to be a real gun to his head and pointed it at officers during the incident at a rental car area on the airport's ground floor. The gun was later determined to be a replica.

Crisis negotiators convinced him to peacefully surrender more than 2 1/2 hours after the incident began, police said.

Orlando airport standoff suspect: Who is Michael Pettigrew?

Investigators said Pettigrew, who lives five miles north of the airport, had no ticket and no plans to travel anywhere.

Records said Pettigrew received a bad-conduct discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps, a demotion and a 7-month jail sentence in 2011 after he attacked a fellow Marine with a knife.

A friend of the former Marine called 911 to report that the man said he was headed to the airport.

Read: Woman who hid with children during OIA standoff feared she'd be shot in the back

"He texted me saying something crazy like he was going to take a gun to the Orlando International Airport," the friend told a dispatcher. "He told me he wasn't planning on shooting anybody but wants have a cop kill him."

Channel 9 legal analyst Belvin Perry Jr. said mental health counseling will likely be part of any sentence that a judge hands down.

"The judge will take that into consideration -- his mental state at the time -- and (could decide) to give some form of probation after a jail sentence or no jail sentence," Perry said.

Read: Few flight delays reported after standoff at OIA

Jail records said Pettigrew was granted a $2,500 bond for an aggravated assault charge but has three undisclosed holds on the bond.

He's scheduled to face a judge at 9 a.m.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said the agency has filed paperwork to have Pettigrew held under the Baker Act, which allows for someone to be involuntarily committed for up to 72 hours while a psychological examination is conducted.

Photos: Standoff at Orlando International Airport